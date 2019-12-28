LSU exposes the old problem of Playoffs and Oklahoma championships

ATLANTA – Oklahoma has a university American football tiebreaker problem.

The Sooners, historically and at the same time, are one of the elite programs in university football. But after the defeat in the semifinal on Saturday 63-28 against No. 1 LSU (14-0) in the Peach Bowl, 19 seasons have now passed without a national championship, the longest drought in school history since his first title in 1950. And some of the seven defeats, like this one, were simply ugly.

Almost every year, OU is going to November in the title conversation. But whether for three consecutive losses in the BCS Championship game or four consecutive defeats in the University football playoff, the Sooners also fall short, sometimes unfortunately, of winning the great game.

So what does it give? Why are Sooners good enough to reign in the Big 12 Conference, but not good enough to finish the deal in the decisive stage of the championship?

"We keep moving forward," coach Lincoln Riley said Saturday night. "There's no doubt about it. I mean, just putting you here four times in five years is … I mean, that's very difficult to do, man. It's very difficult to do. So I think we've made some big improvements with the program ".

Saturday was, without a doubt, a step backward towards any progress made this year. The Tigers, playing without their only proven runner (Clyde Edwards-Helaire played only a few punches due to a hamstring injury), broke Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff records with 692 total yards of offense and 31 first attempts.

Oklahoma has failed in seven straight losses in the big game now. The Sooners have been overcome when the opponent had a superior talent, and they have been overcome when the talent was similar.

"You play really good teams in this Playoff," Riley said. "And when you don't play your best ball, good teams will take advantage of it."

Before Saturday, this season seemed like it could be different. Riley entered this season in need of a complete defensive restoration, and during most of the 13 games, he succeeded. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch brought the Sooners from the defensive abyss of college football and established a new mindset. OU finished last season in 114th place nationally in total defense, but entered the bowling season in 24th place this year, an improvement of 90 places in the NCAA ranking.

But Grinch's reconstruction was successful in this game without three headlines: defensive end Ronnie Perkins (first in the team in captures) was suspended for not passing a drug test; The deep free Delarrin Turner-Yell (second in the team in tackles) broke his collarbone in practice; Nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles was disqualified in the first quarter after a goal penalty.

How much did your absence weigh on Saturday?

"I don't know how that is measured," Riley said.

This is how: 63-28. The defense of the Sooners, who already had little elite talent and shallowness, probably had no chance against the most prolific offensive of college football. Without those defensive headlines, it became a grotesque mismatch.

Riley said it was difficult to find a balance between lamenting the loss of another great game by five scores and celebrating the overall success of another 12-2 season.

"I am excited about where we are going on the defensive," Riley said. "I think we just scratched the surface on how good we can be on that side."

Whether Bob Stoops or Riley on the reins of the Sooner Schooner, the problem has been that the opponent only had much more talent in the upper crust. Heisman's winning quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half alone. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns before the Tigers got a 49-14 lead at halftime.

Oklahoma fans have seen it before, but Riley has not. The biggest margin of defeat in his three-year career was only 11 points. Maybe Riley can rely on Stoops to know how to handle such a disaster.

The 2005 BCS national championship game, which was brutally bad 55-19 at the hands of the top-ranked USC, had a 38-10 record in between. The Trojans also had a pronounced advantage in talent that night in the Orange Bowl, and when some Oklahoma players folded their tents, things got ugly.

On the two trips back from Oklahoma to Miami, the Sooners (led by Heisman winner Sam Bradford) lost 24-14 to a Florida team that was full of NFL players in 2008. Last year, led by the Heisman winner Kyler Murray, lost an Alabama team 45-34 that jumped to a 28-0 lead behind a similarly prepared elite list.

After restoring the glory of Oklahoma in just his second season by beating Florida State 13-2 in the 2001 Orange Bowl for the national championship, Stoops' first big postseason loss came three years later in the title game. BCS against LSU in the 2004 Sugar Bowl against LSU Nick Saban and his team faced a Sooner team (led by Heisman winner Jason White) that had been compared to the best teams of all time. But LSU was more physical and made more plays in New Orleans, prevailing 21-14.

The Sooners had the opportunity to break the trend two years ago when, led by the winner of Heisman Baker Mayfield, they built a 17-point lead over Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl. But the Oklahoma defense could not stand, allowing the Bulldogs Earn 54-48 in overtime. That OU team presented an offense that was historically good behind Mayfield, and a defense that historically was bad under Mike Stoops.

It was the same formula that the Sooners followed after losing to Alabama last year: Murray set offensive records, but Mike Stoops coordinated the worst defense in school history before he was fired mid-season.

The Peach Bowl was its own game, and it had nothing to do with either of Playoff's last two losses, nor with Playoff's 37-17 defeat against Clemson in the 2015 Orange Bowl, nor with any of the defeats of the Stoops BCS title.

But the common thread is undeniable, and now it has spread over 19 years and multiple postseason outbursts: Oklahoma continues to rule the Big 12, but when compared to the LSU, the USC, the Floridas, the Clemsons and the Alabamas from the world of college football. , the Sooners have a Playoff problem.

"This program has championship DNA," Riley said. “Somehow we found a way. And we will come back. "