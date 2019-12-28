Look back at the memorable moments of the Kourtney Kardashian decade

Time flies when you are having fun with Kardashians!
A sister we couldn't have enough in the last decade was none other than Kourtney Kardashian, whose last ten years have included many unforgettable fashion looks, viral moments and adventures (or, sometimes, drama) with your family.
The period of time has been special for Kourtney since he had his two youngest children, Penelope Y Reign, making her now a mother of three.
He also launched Poosh, his lifestyle blog that is dedicated to everything from advice for parents to a healthy life, the latter has been a greater focus for Sister Kardashian.
We also saw the star separate from her boyfriend for a long time. Scott Disick, although the two remain as close as ever to the parents of their children. However, we were still excited to see the date of the reality star, since we really can't remember an era before Scott.
Speaking of times, it may be the end of one when, earlier this year, Kourtney said he could get away completely from the keeping up with the Kardashians franchise to live your life more off camera.
Whatever happens in the next decade, we will keep up.
Meanwhile, take a look at the most memorable Kourtney moments of the last decade!
The Kourtney Empire
Like his sisters, Kourtney Kardashian She is a successful businesswoman whose entrepreneurial spirit has gone far beyond the family. keeping up with the Kardashians show.
The reality star launched its successful application in 2015, offering subscribers exclusive content in exchange for $ 2.99 per month.
Since then, the application stopped updating, but Kourtney launched the health and lifestyle website, Poosh, earlier this year for those who want to keep up with the Kardashian. From healthy recipes to exclusive interviews with your mother, Kris Jenner, the site has it all.
Kourtney also loves doing business with his sisters, and earlier this year we saw the OG trio meet in a campaign for their new fragrances, KKW Fragrance. She also worked with sister Kylie Jenner in a make-up collaboration, Kourt x Kylie.
Kourtney viral moments
Easily the most iconic viral moment of the 40-year-old celebrity was when her sister Kim Kardashian lost his diamond earrings in Bora Bora in keeping up with the Kardashians.
While Kim was crying, Kourtney stuck his head out of his hotel room and joked: "Kim, there are people who are dying," and a meme was born.
We still love sending the unforgettable moment to friends through GIPHY as long as they are being a bit dramatic, and we don't see ourselves diminishing in 2020 either!
Kourtney's style
Khloe's style is so elegant and modern that the star has collaborated with several brands, such as Pretty Little Thing, to create pieces that fans can use to embody their sense of fashion.
Kourtney has also attracted attention with an incredible look, like his two-piece sequin suit at this year's People's Choice Awards that he wore without a shirt.
As queen of the beach, she is always living her best summer of hot girls in a bikini in the sand that makes us perpetually dream of escaping to the ocean.
Kourtney's relationships
Kourtney and Scott Disick He spent most of the decade as an intermittent couple, but separated again in 2017 and has not reunited since.
Scott had an appointment Sofia Richie, but both parents are on good terms and have joined to be parents of their three children.
"It definitely makes clear that children are his priority," Kourtney explained in the Ellen Degeneres Show. "He registers with me every morning, all day, every night just to make sure I'm good and that kids are good."
Since he broke up with Scott, Kourtney has been spending time with Younes Bendjima again, after the separation of two in 2018. Whether or not this becomes romance again is something we will have to watch over the next decade!
Drama
The biggest drama in the last decade for Kourtney seems to have appeared in recent years as to whether or not it makes sense for the sister to continue in the keeping up with the Kardashians franchise.
"I am getting to the point where I am not happy," he explained in a recent episode. "Everyone has their breaking point."
This admission follows other dramatic moments, such as the sister. Kim Kardashian He told Kourtney in 2018 that she is the "least exciting,quot; in sight.
Will it really separate from the long-running show? It seems that question will be answered in the next decade.
Kourtney's family
Kourtney welcomed more children in the last ten years, making her the mother of three children after having had Mason Only a few days before the beginning of this decade!
In 2012, Sister Kardashian welcomed Penelope, who is Mason's first brother and Kourtney's first daughter. Then, two years later, another girl joined the family when Reign was born.
Being a mother is a high priority for the reality star, and its lifestyle brand, Poosh, offers fans information about their advice when it comes to raising children and family.
Kourtney's transformation
In the last ten years, Kourtney has become a more conscientious consumer when it comes to what he is putting on his body and face.
The mother of three children went to Capitol Hill in 2018 to push for cosmetic companies to have new guidelines when it comes to chemicals used in their products.
The movement makes sense to the star, which bans sugary snacks from their children and has shared their positive experience by following a keto diet.