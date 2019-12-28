Look back at the memorable moments of the Kourtney Kardashian decade

Time flies when you are having fun with Kardashians!

A sister we couldn't have enough in the last decade was none other than Kourtney Kardashian, whose last ten years have included many unforgettable fashion looks, viral moments and adventures (or, sometimes, drama) with your family.

The period of time has been special for Kourtney since he had his two youngest children, Penelope Y Reign, making her now a mother of three.

He also launched Poosh, his lifestyle blog that is dedicated to everything from advice for parents to a healthy life, the latter has been a greater focus for Sister Kardashian.

We also saw the star separate from her boyfriend for a long time. Scott Disick, although the two remain as close as ever to the parents of their children. However, we were still excited to see the date of the reality star, since we really can't remember an era before Scott.