It has been a great year for London On Da Track, and it has been giving back to its people in many ways! His grandfather asked for a pair of Nike for Christmas, but that wasn't going to be enough!

In a candid video, you can see London's grandfather full of excitement and joy while putting on his first pair of Nike. What I didn't know was that one of the shoes was full of paper!

London helps his hugs to put on new shoes, and suddenly he stops and things calm down. While putting on the left shoe, the grandfather realizes that he cannot get his foot in it because there is a lot of money sticking out.

"Can't you wear it?" London said. "No, I can't," replies Grandpa. "Man, I want to cry."

It is clear that London has a lot of love for his family and for his Summer Walker boo too! London is known for its crazy ability to produce some fire tracks, but it has come to light even more in its relationship with the poignant singer.

The couple has been the talk of 2019 with their extravagant gifts and strange and crazy publications on the gram that have warmed all our hearts! More recently, London On Da Track gave Summer a new personalized Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Summer was taken by surprise, and I could only say "They keep blessing me."

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!