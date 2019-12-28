Lil Wayne reacts with an epic joke after being caught carrying drugs and a gold-plated gun on his private plane

Lil Wayne may face federal court charges after federal agents greeted him upon his arrival in Miami on Monday, searched the rapper's private plane and discovered illegal substances and a gun on board.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers obtained information that the "Lollipop,quot; artist was transporting drugs and weapons on the plane and, as a result, contacted the federal agency to receive permission to search the plane when he landed in Miami. Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The search operation was carried out quickly on Monday night and reportedly included FBI agents, the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Miami-Dade police officers.

As a result, the researchers discovered quantities of cocaine and a gun.

The plane, which had enough space for up to 14 passengers and crew members, was making its course from California. After he was arrested, all the people on board were arrested until the investigation was completed.

According to Lil Wayne's lawyer, Howard Srebnik, the rapper was finally allowed to leave the airport.

News of what happened quickly appeared on social networks, and many people commented on Twitter and Instagram about the rapper's problems with the police.

Through social networks, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., reacted to the search with a small joke saying that he supported the Packers and that the feds got confused because he shortened the name of the soccer team to " Pack ".

He wrote: “All good! I think they thought I was talking about a different "Pack,quot; in my last tweet. But anyway, the package goes!

A fan said: “I remember when they raided his mansion and took $ 30 million in art because someone made a joke of the police and gave them his address. The feds must stop playing with Tune. "

This is not the first time Lil Wayne was arrested for doing something against the law, since he was arrested in 2007 for possession of a weapon.

Earlier this year, the rapper and father of Reginae Carter also rejected a performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens, as it required a police search.

Lil Wayne is still a very interesting character in the music industry after two decades of high praise.



