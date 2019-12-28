Lil Uzi Vert says he hasn't had sex in two years!

Lil Uzi usually has his heart on his sleeve, but lately he has been spilling tea a little more than usual.

Now, it's not completely clear if Uzi is trolling his fans or not, but apparently, he's out here living that celibate life! Uzi recently released a new song called "Futsal Shuffle,quot;, a refreshing song for Lil Uzi fans, considering all the drama with its record label.

However, Uzi fans are so excited that they have been throwing some interesting comments on Twitter!

I have not had sex in 2 years as of the end of 2018. https://t.co/92CmRZVYTt – Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

I hope someone older in your family sees this, don't say things like that. https://t.co/vpdqN2qHNB – Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

Lil Uzi has taken his time to respond to each tweet carefully, but it seems he had enough once he reached these tweets. A fan suggests that Uzi go to the doctor to get the testicles, but he puts that idea in bed quite quickly.

He says there is no need because he has not had sex in two years! Another fan offers to give him some intimate time, and he is not here for that.

"I hope someone older than your family sees this, don't say things like that," he replies.

Despite the strange offers of fans, Uzi seems to be in a good mood, since he was finally able to release some new music! Fans have been waiting for their album "Eternal Atake,quot; for some time, and they haven't been able to get anything due to the drama with their record label.

As we reported earlier, Uzi was desperately trying to release his music while under his record label. He even started the #FreeUzi campaign, where he advocated the release of his own album.

Roc Nation also helped Uzi, since Jigga took him as a client. Hopefully Lil Uzi Vert fans will hear more music soon!