Liam Gallagher knocks down today's rock bands for not having the right attitude

"It's sad that he can only really name me as a rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll star today," says the former Oasis leader in a new interview while evaluating the current generation of young rockers.

Liam Gallagher He has criticized the current generation of young rockers for not continuing their legacy and that of other Hellraisers.

First Oasis The leader has enjoyed a professional revival as a solo artist since 2017. However, the 47-year-old tells the British newspaper Daily Star that younger acts should work and play harder to emulate the success of his elders.

"It's sad that today he can only name me as a rock star & # 39; n & # 39; roll," reflects Liam. "So I still have a lot of kids coming to my concerts. We don't have f ** kers like Keith moon, but rock is only in a coma, it is not dead. Its coming back ".

"Today there are more groups, but they don't always have the right attitude or songs. I don't see anyone who was as beautiful as I was at age 20. Maybe they are the drugs they are taking, or the ones they are taking. You are not taking . There are no great f ** kers. "

The hitter of "Wall of Glass" says that young people who stream music instead of buying records means that bands have to accept that they have to go on tour and play live.

"After a success, the bands want to play in the stadiums. They don't want to work or tour Europe in a van," he criticizes. "The joy and love of being in a rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll group is not what it used to be. I blame mobile phones. Now, at concerts, all people want to do is take photographs, but it goes off in my concerts. "

Oasis fans have been desperate for a meeting, but Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher They have been separated since the band broke up in 2009. However, the rock veteran says he will never lose hope of reforming the band.

"It is a shame and really sad that the group has separated, but while we are alive there is hope," he explains. "Even if one of us is making stupid record (music), at least one of us has stayed the same."