Leopardstown after Faugheen after Limerick's victory | Racing news





Faugheen – Leopardstown next

Willie Mullins is watching the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown as the next stop for Faugheen.

The winner of the 2015 Champion Hurdle will turn 12 next week and his attention has changed to chasing late in life.

However, he has won each of his two hurdles, overcoming a terrible jump error to win in his Punchestown debut before easily accounting for the highly qualified Samcro in a grade one in Limerick on boxing day.

"It was a tremendous performance by Faugheen and he is no worse for that, so we hope to find his next target," Mullins said.

"I have not seen the program (book), but I imagine it will go to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival.

"He has very little mileage on the clock and I felt that I should have been chasing him last year. I was disappointed with myself for not having done that."

"He still seems to be able to put him among the best and it is extraordinary that he does not seem to have lost the spark at this stage of his career. I would say he was as good at home as he always was." in the last weeks."