Leonardo Jardim fired by Monaco; Robert Moreno named as replacement | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/28/19 9:14 pm

Leonardo Jardim has been fired by Monaco for the second time

Monaco has fired head coach Leonardo Jardim and replaced him with Robert Moreno.

Jardim returned to the Ligue 1 club in January after the dismissal of Thierry Henry, who only lasted three months, but since then took over Montreal, after his highly successful spell in charge of 2014 to 2018.

He took them to the French league title in 2016-17, the first in 17 years, and reached the semifinals of the Champions League with a team with Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho.

Robert Moreno (left) helped Spain qualify for the 2020 Eurocup this year

Jardim is replaced by former Spain boss Moreno, who signed a contract until 2022, and takes over a seventh team in Ligue 1 after 18 games, 17 points behind Paris Saint-Germain leaders.

"We are very happy to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno," said Monaco Vice President Oleg Petrov on the club's website.

"On behalf of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, I would also like to thank Leonardo Jardim for all the work done and all the successes achieved in recent years."

"Leonardo and his team went out of their way to keep the club in Ligue 1 last season, and then they gave the team the place it deserves in our championship. We wish them good luck for the future."

