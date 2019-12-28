LeBron James reacts to the critical comments of Kyle Kuzma's coach

It would not be a Lakers season without a bit of drama.

After the Lakers' loss to the Clippers on Christmas day, Kyle Kuzma's coach lit up social media with some critical comments addressed to LeBron James. Clint Parks placed Kawhi Leonard one step above James, saying that no one is willing to "talk about how sharp set of skills (Leonard's) compares to those of LeBron … Someone was dodging the smoke yesterday and it wasn't Kawhi ". (Important context here: Parks has previously worked with Leonard).

Leonard led the Clippers on Wednesday with 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the 111-106 victory of his team. James finished a rebound before the triple double (23 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds) but was unusually ineffective from the field (9 of 24 shots, 2 of 12 from a range of 3 points).

Kuzma then tweeted "calling things by name,quot;, fueling speculation that he agreed with Parks's assessment. James checked the damage on Saturday before the Lakers game against the Trail Blazers, and told reporters that he had spoken directly with Kuzma and buried any possible problems.

"Kuz came to me yesterday in practice and told me what was going on, and that was it," James said. "I really don't care about someone's coach or whatever the case. Everyone can have their own opinion. Every time someone wants to get some notoriety, they can include my name and people will pick it up. That's why you asked me at respect, my name was on him.

"I've never met the boy. I don't know him. I couldn't care less about the boy. Whatever the case, I wish him well."

When asked about his tweet, Kuzma said he had "Nothing to do with Parks' comments and I hadn't seen what Parks said before posting.

"I just told (James) that I can't control what another man says," said Kuzma (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN) "Obviously I don't feel that way. Everyone knows that Bron and I have a great relationship. And I left it that way."

The Lakers will play the Clippers on January 28. Prepare your popcorn.