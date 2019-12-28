Lala and Carmelo Anthony smile in their Christmas photos

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The holiday season is about love, giving and, above all, family! It seems that the Anthony have all three under control, as they pose in Christmas photos with their son. Both Lala and Carmelo smile, and you love to see it!

Anthony's pose in his red and white pajamas, with a candy cane theme, surprised many fans who assumed that their partner was no longer together. Although it is not clear whether they have separated or not, one thing is for sure, they remain a family.

As we reported earlier, Lala and Carmelo have had a tumultuous year, after photos of Carmelo apparently appeared on vacation with another woman. According to the photos, it seemed that Carmelo was dating his wife, but he has publicly denied the accusations again and again!

The photos, which show Carmelo lying on a yacht near a woman in a bathing suit on Lala's birthday, were enough for Lala to declare that she was taking steps to obtain a legal separation from her husband.

Carmelo, however, states that he was on a business trip with a married couple. He says that the woman with whom they saw him lying in a small bikini was his business partner, and the rest of his family was also traveling.

Well, clearly Lala wasn't buying it! After the photos appeared, Lala posted some cryptic messages about the anguish in her Instagram story. In an interview with People, Lala confirmed that she was exploring steps to obtain a legal separation from Carmelo.

Only a few months later, Lala and Anthony were seen in their son's basketball game, which led people to speculate that Lala had not left after all!

We are not sure if the to is separated or not, but we will make sure to keep you informed about tea, Roomies.

Recent Articles

Madonna runs out of makeup while dating her boyfriend and children in London – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Lala and Carmelo Anthony smile in their Christmas photos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The holiday season is about love, giving and, above all, family! It seems that the Anthony have all three under control, as they pose...
Read more

The goal of Randox Health Grand National for Potters Corner | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Vegans experience worse hangovers than those who eat meat: Study

Healthcare Matilda Coleman - 0
The demon called hangover barely spares any alcohol enthusiast that comes in its way, but it hits some of them harder than the others. A recent study on the effects of hangovers revealed that vegans suffer more severe symptoms than their meat-eating peers af…
Read more

ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff was diagnosed with pneumonia and HLH before he died. What is HLH?

Healthcare ajit - 0
When ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died, he had been diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia and a rare disease known as HLH, his fiancée tweeted. Aschoff was first admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia in many parts of his lungs but was brought b…
Read more
©