Lala and Carmelo Anthony smile in their Christmas photos

The holiday season is about love, giving and, above all, family! It seems that the Anthony have all three under control, as they pose in Christmas photos with their son. Both Lala and Carmelo smile, and you love to see it!

Anthony's pose in his red and white pajamas, with a candy cane theme, surprised many fans who assumed that their partner was no longer together. Although it is not clear whether they have separated or not, one thing is for sure, they remain a family.

As we reported earlier, Lala and Carmelo have had a tumultuous year, after photos of Carmelo apparently appeared on vacation with another woman. According to the photos, it seemed that Carmelo was dating his wife, but he has publicly denied the accusations again and again!

The photos, which show Carmelo lying on a yacht near a woman in a bathing suit on Lala's birthday, were enough for Lala to declare that she was taking steps to obtain a legal separation from her husband.

Carmelo, however, states that he was on a business trip with a married couple. He says that the woman with whom they saw him lying in a small bikini was his business partner, and the rest of his family was also traveling.

Well, clearly Lala wasn't buying it! After the photos appeared, Lala posted some cryptic messages about the anguish in her Instagram story. In an interview with People, Lala confirmed that she was exploring steps to obtain a legal separation from Carmelo.

Only a few months later, Lala and Anthony were seen in their son's basketball game, which led people to speculate that Lala had not left after all!

We are not sure if the to is separated or not, but we will make sure to keep you informed about tea, Roomies.