La La Anthony meets with her husband Carmelo Anthony and teases her son in a fun video where Kiyan says he is the boss

It seems that La La Anthony loves teasing his 12-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, even if he doesn't always appreciate his mother's sense of humor.

In a recent update of his Instagram page, La La, who met with Carmelo, shared an adorable video clip made by his angry son, who was bothered by his latest joke.

The television personality had the habit of leaving Christmas elves in the house for the child because, in the caption, he wrote that he does this every year.

However, it seems that Kiyan was sick and tired of finding the figures everywhere because, after the discovery of the last Christmas elf, he recorded his reaction in the video to send his mother to see.

In the video, you can see the angry boy walking around the family's house with the new festive ornament in his hand, and talks about how he had enough of his mother's jokes.

She said: "Every year I torture my poor son with these damn elves on the shelves. I hide them in so many different places and whenever he thinks he gets rid of each other he appears!" He gave me this video when he found the most recent "he is angry,quot; I need help🤷🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 #elfontheshelf ".

The publication was instantly appreciated by thousands of people, and many considered Kiyan's reaction as cute and fun.

Many followers were particularly impressed by him saying that the elves were getting nervous or when he said, "It's over for you!" To his mother.

One person said: “What an incredibly beautiful woman you are, mom. 👑 It's still you and standing out. You have many admiring you, including me. How beautiful you are.

This sponsor shared: "It's over for you. 😩😩😩😩😩 He's so crazy about that! 😂🤣😂"

La La Anthony and his son made news recently when it was learned that the Total live request The star made Kiyan watch each of his father's basketball games, Carmelo Anthony.

La La and Carmelo got married in 2010 and since then they maintained their relationship despite some difficulties they faced two years ago when it was rumored that the basketball star was cheating on his wife.

The couple seems to be strong now.



