Kylie Jenner looks amazing with the new hairstyle Bob

Kylie Jenner has shown a new bob hairstyle with a wet look for a new advertisement for Kylie Cosmetics and the Internet is going crazy over the look. Kylie wears many different hairpieces and recently showed hair up to her waist at her family's Christmas Eve party. Although many people have praised Kylie Jenner's long locks, she also receives many positive comments about shorter length bobs. The new bob is very flattering to Kylie and the image complements Kylie's facial structure and draws special attention to her eye. Andrew Fitzsimons is the celebrity stylist who combed his hair and shared a beautiful photo of Kylie on his official Instagram page.

Although the photo is very simple and is only a close-up of one side of Kylie's face, it is mysterious and the color scheme makes the photo stand out. Kylie's eyebrows are perfectly arched and dark brown. Your eyeliner is a perfect cat's eye that is thick and extends to a perfect point. His eyelashes are a perfect sweep of dark black that is drawn on his eyeliner.

Kylie chose an intense red color for her lipstick. Her makeup artist, Ariel, created her look.

You can see the picture of Kylie Jenner with the short bob along with the legend Andrew Fitzsimons wrote next.

"Wet-looking Bob in @KylieJenner for @kyliecosmetics #AndrewFitzsimonsHair @makeupbyariel @gregswalesart ”

Kylie Jenner used the photo for sale at the end of the year, where you can get 20 percent on the entire site and up to 50 percent off some items. The sale ends on December 28, 2019 at 11:59 pst. Unfortunately, Ariel did not share any information about what she created for Kylie and did not say what lipstick tone she used for the photo shoot.

Kylie recently went viral for her beautiful look at her family's Christmas Eve party. Kylie wore a beautiful emerald green dress from Ralph and Russo. Kylie and Stormi Webster wore matching dresses, as did their older sister, Khloe, who wore a Bryan Hearns dress to match her daughter True Thompson.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's short bob and hairstyle? Do you prefer your long or short hair?



