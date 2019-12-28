Kylie Jenner Is Out Here Promoting Travis Scott’s Album, Despite Their Breakup Three Months Ago

By ajit
Entertainment

  • Kylie Jenner posted about Travis Scott’s new album on Instagram.
  • Kylie and Travis have been broken up for three months now.

    Today is the last Friday of 2019, if you can believe! And given that we’re getting ready to head in…
    %%

    Recent Articles

    ©