Kylie Jenner and Stassie are seriously twinning with & # 39; & # 39; 2020 Energy & # 39; & # 39;

Are we seeing double?

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of her and her best friend Anastasia "Stassie,quot; Karanikolaou Serious twinning in the corresponding vinyl trench coats with tangerine orange and powder blue leather belt. The two even wore their hair gelled and collected back and also seemed to wear a similar makeup, from Kylie Cosmetics, no doubt.

"Energy 2020," Kylie wrote alongside the photos, which show them showing her toned legs.

His sister Kim Kardashian commented: "Yes."

"I still had a couple more twin photos before the years," Stassie wrote on her own page.

He also shares a photo of the two in his Instagram story, writing: "My dog ​​is bad."

Kylie also posted videos of her and Stassie wearing their outfits and dancing JACKBOYS Y Young thug"Out West."

Kylie and Stassie seemed to have approached over the past year and have shared photos of the two wearing the corresponding costumes many times.