KUWK: This is how Rob Kardashian's sisters feel about their transformation after attending the Christmas family party

Rob Kardashian attended his family's Christmas party this year and looked happier than ever! Kardashian's only son has really been changing his life lately, both for his health and for his confidence.

Then, when he joined the rest of the Kar-Jenners for the annual reality party of the reality clan, he was in the spotlight as everyone was very excited to see his incredible transformation inside and out.

The progress is incredible and everyone else was very happy to see him so different from last year, in a good way!

A source shared with HollywoodLife that "Rob's family is so proud of him, that he has constantly been working on himself and everyone feels that he has changed the corner permanently." They feel that he has returned and they are all very happy and grateful. Being a father has changed Rob for the better and is totally committed to being the healthiest version of himself. Now that he is doing so well, they would love nothing more than to see him find true love. "

Rob used to skip family events and it's been a long time since he appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

But this year at Sister Kourtney Kardashian's house, I was really happy to celebrate with everyone else and no longer be the inmate among them.

Kim was so excited to have him at the party that he even tried to play the match with the singer Sia!

& # 39; Kim's comment about Sia was a joke, no matter how much they love that they are not really cheating on him with Sia or anyone else, they are just happy that Rob is doing so well, it is really a prayer answered for all of them & # 39; & # 39 ;, continued to reveal the source.

Ad

Obviously, all the sisters are relieved to see Rob so well and attend family events once again.



Post views:

0 0