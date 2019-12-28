Kristen Bell reacts when Dax Shepard and her daughter talk about swearing

Kristen bell I could barely keep a serious face as a husband Dax shepard and one of his two children calmly discussed the meaning of the middle finger gesture, giving fans an idea of ​​their parenting techniques.

39 years old Frozen II actress, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 5, with the actor, posted in his Instagram story on Friday videos showing his reactions to his conversation, which took place in a public area. The boy tells his dad that one of his classmates uses his middle finger constantly at school.

"He says this is & # 39; f – k & # 39;" says the girl. "He says it all the time in school."

"Does it? It's mischievous," replies Shepard, 44.

"The teacher says it's a bad word," says the girl.

"Yes, that is not a good word," says Shepard. "You know, that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. I'm so proud that you know it, but you don't. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a mischievous word."