Kristen Bell reacts when Dax Shepard and her daughter talk about swearing

Kristen bell I could barely keep a serious face as a husband Dax shepard and one of his two children calmly discussed the meaning of the middle finger gesture, giving fans an idea of their parenting techniques.
39 years old Frozen II actress, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 5, with the actor, posted in his Instagram story on Friday videos showing his reactions to his conversation, which took place in a public area. The boy tells his dad that one of his classmates uses his middle finger constantly at school.
"He says this is & # 39; f – k & # 39;" says the girl. "He says it all the time in school."
"Does it? It's mischievous," replies Shepard, 44.
"The teacher says it's a bad word," says the girl.
"Yes, that is not a good word," says Shepard. "You know, that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. I'm so proud that you know it, but you don't. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a mischievous word."
And he adds: "Once you couldn't put on a shirt in your room and let it fly. Then, later that day, you were in the pool and let one fly. But since then you've really stopped it."
"You didn't tell me that & # 39; f – k & # 39; was a bad word when I was little," continues the girl.
"You're right, we just ignore it," says Shepard. "We hope you didn't say much, which seems to work."
"I've been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant," Bell wrote. "In which we talked about what the fingers mean what it means when you hold them up. I am restless because I am trying not to laugh. It is unbearable. @Daxshepard you handled this brilliantly."