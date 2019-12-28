Kourtney Kardashian posts a picture with Younes Bendjima on Instagram: are they back together?

keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kourtney Kardashian apparently became an Instagram officer with Younes Bendjima for the second time. The 40-year-old woman posted a photo with Bendjima last week that presented them both together at her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

As fans know, Kardashian and Bendjima separated in August 2018 after leaving for more than a year. It was the first long-term relationship for Kardashian after finishing with Scott Disick. Now, a source says they are definitely back, and a second source told him People Magazine that he Poosh The founder decided to give the 26-year-old "another chance,quot; and "seems very happy about that."

"They have fun together and their children like it," said the second source. “He seems very committed to Kourtney. She is happy to be together again. She no longer wanted to hide the relationship. It was his decision to make it public again.

Sources say Kardashian and Bendjima have spent a lot of time together recently, including a trip to Art Basel in Miami. And they say that not only Bendjima was a good boyfriend for Kourtney, but he was also great with his three children that he shares with Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Algerian model joined Kardashian and her children for a day at Disneyland in Anaheim to celebrate Reign's fifth birthday. And, in his Instagram Stories, Bendjima posted a photo that presented the gift he gave to "Prince Lil,quot;: a pair of black sneakers.

Neither Kardashian nor Benjima have spoken of their revived romance in public, but she posted a photo of the two next to a Christmas tree during her favorite annual tradition: Kardashian's Christmas Eve party. In the instant, Bendjima put his arm around Kardashian's waist, and was buried in a series of photos of the party, instead of getting the best billing.

Another source said In contact Kardashian is happy to be back with Bendjima, but remains cautious since things did not work the first time. Still, she "loves it," and reportedly there is a "crazy,quot; chemistry between the two.

Since Kourtney Kardashian has not been sharing much of his life in keeping up with the KardashiansIt is not clear if Younes Bendjima will appear next season. Fans will just have to wait and see when the show returns to E! in 2020



