Kourtney Kardashian & # 39; connects & # 39; with Younes Bendjima again after his & # 39; Favorite Night & # 39; together

To further boost reconciliation, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Share on Instagram a picture of her and the 26-year-old former boxer during her Christmas party.

Kourtney Kardashian is giving you a failed romance with Younes Bendjima another try. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star and the former boxer have been back together, according to Us Weekly.

"Kourtney and Younes are reconnecting," reveals a source. "The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they separated."

It shouldn't surprise you considering that Younes was among the guests at Kourtney's luxurious Christmas party on December 24. His brothers also attended the party. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob kardashian, Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. Sia Furler Y Kathy Griffin They were the special guests among others.

To further boost reconciliation, Kourtney shared a photo of her and Younes on Instagram during the party. Along with other photos that presented the founder of Poosh with his loved ones, the photo showed the couple posing near a Christmas tree. Younes could be seen casually putting his hand on the small waist of the mother of three.

"One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition," so the 40-year-old television star captioned the images.

Kourtney was not the only one enjoying the night with Younes. The latter previously shared a video on Instagram Stories, where he showed him sitting next to a friend. Then he turned the camera to reveal Kourtney, who was sitting in front of him.

Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, was also there, eating. The two had a pretty adorable moment when Younes asked, "How was the food?" to which P replied: "No!" Then, Younes imitated her, saying "No!" With a childish voice.

Fans were delighted to know that the former couple is apparently rekindling their romance. "So this is current? If so … I am so happy for them …" wrote a support fan on Instagram. Referring to her 14-year gap, one person said: "Age is just a number. Happiness is important, and she is happy and let's be happy for both of us."