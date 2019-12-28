KISS will join forces with Yoshiki for the New Year's Eve TV special

WENN / FayesVision / Apega

On his band's upcoming collaboration with the Japanese rock icon, Gene Simmons says it was an honor for them to perform at NHK for the Battle of Japan's Red and White Music.

Up News Info –

KISS and the Japanese rock icon Yoshiki They are joining for a super New Year's Eve show.

The collaboration will be broadcast live on television in Japan during the Battle of Red and White Music in the country on December 31.

Yoshiki previously partnered with KISS during their Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka concerts for the "Beth" and "Rock and Roll All Nite" performances, while also collaborating with Paul Stanley Y Gene Simmons to create a 72-piece orchestral version of "Black Diamond" for the 1994 tribute album "Kiss My A **: Classic Kiss Regrooved", and Simmons joined Yoshiki on stage to perform Rock and Roll All Nite at the Summit of Japan Visual in Tokyo in 2016

"I want us to create a performance that has a big impact," says Yoshiki about the New Year's Eve show. "I think we're really going to surprise people."

"It is an honor to act on NHK (television network) in my favorite country in the world," Simmons adds in a statement, obtained by WENN. "Yoshiki is a Japanese legend, but he never forgets to have a humble heart. I have been influenced by his humble approach to his work."

<br />

Yoshiki has been a KISS fan for a long time, revealing that the band's music helped him cope with his father's sudden death as a child.