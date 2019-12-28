Kim Kardashian is obsessed with auctions while winning bids for articles by Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she is obsessed with auctions after displaying photos of articles by Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson that she won at Julien's. Kim definitely has a lot of money and doesn't mind spending it on unique gifts for her family. By sharing stories on Instagram with his 155 million followers, Kim said he loves bidding on articles and even shared that he won Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal,quot; hat and still had traces of Michael's makeup. He gave the hat to his daughter North West, who is said to be a big fan of Michael Jackson. Kim's brother, Rob, is a fan of Elvis Presley and was able to win an offer for several gold rings used by Elvis to give away Rob.

According to Kim's story on Instagram, Kim made a winning offer of $ 65,625 for Michael Jackson's jacket and also picked up the hat. Kim shared a photo of the jacket in a story and then updated her fans with a photo of the hat.

Kim Kardashian stated the following.

“North also received Micahel's Soft Criminal Hat. He still has his makeup. "

It is not clear if Kim is a professional at auctions or if this is a new hobby for her.

The reaction to gifts for the north of six years has been hard. Many people have left comments suggesting that North is too young to be a true Michael Jackson fan and that the jacket belonged to a museum or that someone who took care of it and kept it would pick it up.

Kim shared that he had altered the jacket to fit North and many feel that at age six, North is unable to understand the value of the jacket for Michael Jackson fans.

Kim and Kanye appeared in the headlines when it became known that North was no longer allowed to wear makeup. Kim had been letting North wear makeup, even bold, lipsticks, and many felt that North was growing too fast. While his parents have set foot in makeup, some say they still feel that North is growing too fast.

