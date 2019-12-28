Kevin Hart admits to being "immature" for his reaction to homophobic tweets

WENN / Instar

In & # 39; Kevin Hart: Don & # 39; t F ** k This Up & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; He shares that he feels that he involuntarily & # 39; ended up being a bigger disaster than he expected & # 39; With your reaction.

Kevin Hart is opening up on many things in his life in his new Netflix documentary series "Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this"One of the things the comedian addressed in the new six-part documentary series was when he made headlines after his last homophobic tweets appeared online in January, which cost him the Academy Awards concert.

Admitting that his reaction to the violent reaction was "immature," said the artist who earned more, "what I thought was going to explode ended up becoming a bigger disaster than I expected." Apparently, his team tried to advise him that the way he handled the situation was not appropriate, but Kevin insisted.

"I don't want to go back. I just want to go forward," "the"Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"The actor told his team during a meeting, trying to ignore the controversy.

"Everyone tells me that my approach is wrong … There are many cooks in the kitchen but there is only one person in the hot water," Hart said in the documentary series. Then he talked about his "Good morning america"Appearance, saying:" I arrived there and simply gave a very direct answer to the question I knew I was going to receive. What I thought I was going to do, he did not. The opposite happened. "

"What I thought it was, it wasn't like that, and my approach to dealing with it because of the assumption that I have it is simply wrong," he continued sharing. "I missed the opportunity to simply say that I don't approve of any kind of violence in any way or form to anyone for being who I am. I screwed myself … Instead, I said, & # 39; I approached him. & # 39; I told him : & # 39; I apologized & # 39;. I said: & # 39; I already talked about this & # 39 ;. I was simply immature. "

In "Kevin Hart: Don & # 39; t F ** k This Up," which is currently available in the transmission giant, Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, spoke about the trap scandal that shook the marriage of the couple in a new six-part documentary series. . In the documentary series, Kevin called the scandal "the lowest moment of my life" and added: "The worst part is knowing how you made someone feel. When I got to see it firsthand with Eniko, when I could see the effect of my reckless behavior he had, that was overwhelming. That shattered me. That really shattered me. "