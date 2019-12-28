Kentucky plays as winners under extreme pressure of rivalry with Louisville

The first 44 minutes, 52 seconds were mainly to try to secure a victory that the Kentucky Wildcats desperately needed. They had lost two in a row. They had lost three times in the first two months of the season. They had been conquered not by a daunting chain of powerful opponents, but by Evansville and Utah.

However, those last eight seconds were about his rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals, as it is. The game was decided, but not over, when the Wildcats point guard Ashton Hagans stole the ball from Ryan McMahon of the Cardinals and threw himself into the open court. He could have bargained the remaining time, and perhaps he would have done so if the opponent was not located 80 miles from the road and in the same general neighborhood of blue blood.

He did not dribble the remaining time.

"It will drive, it will sink!" shouted the voice of the Tom Leach Wildcats on the UK Sports Network. "Happy new year to BBN!"

Thus, the Great Blue Nation celebrated another victory in its series against Louisville, 78-70 in overtime on Saturday at Rupp Arena, the eleventh in the 13 Wildcats games since John Calipari became his coach. Kentucky now has a 37-16 advantage over the Cardinals. This did not deliver a place in the Elite Eight, such as March 1984 or March 2014. It did not mean that the United Kingdom had reached the NCAA championship game, such as April 2012. In relation to the season in what happened, however, was as important as any result of the regular season could be.

"Before the games begin, I will accept whatever result. I will take care of that," Calipari said in his post-game radio show. "I have to worry less about me and more worry about & # 39; How do these children feel? & # 39;

"If we had lost, if we played like that and we lost, I would have said, & # 39; Guys, I know you are crazy and we have to win all the games by 20, but I am on the right track & # 39;. But it was good for them to win , because they need to feel success. "

It was not a perfect performance for Kentucky. The Wildcats (9-3) lost several opportunities to punish the imbalances that left the smaller players defending power forward Nate Sestina and EJ Montgomery in low post situations. They waited too long to pick up the signal that officials sent during the first four minutes of the second half, that the physical baseline game that had been allowed in the first 20 minutes would now be officiated completely differently. Louisville (11-2) tied eight of the first nine fouls in the second half by passing the ball to the post and repeating that action when the referees began calling tactile fouls in the center of United Kingdom Nick Richards.

And, perhaps most damaging of all, Hagans froze when a key defensive rebound directly bounced towards him with 2:27 remaining in overtime and the game still tied. After an annoying delay, he extended his hand to the ball with his right hand, but it was already too late and unconvincing. Louisville's Dwayne Sutton grabbed him, and the Cards sent him to star Jordan Nwora for a transition triple.

"If we catch that ball, it may be a different game," Calipari said. "We have to ask for a waiting time now, 2:20 left, and I am entering (the group) with 18 and 19 years old. – Think again that the game is over. It's not over. You're still playing."

Overall, Hagans was less assertive in this game, less anxious to attack, but avoided charging calls that they could have been waiting for if he had penetrated more frequently, and directed the offense so thoroughly that he was credited with assistance in more than a third of the baskets He did not write down himself.

The Wildcats became too dependent on the jump shots, as a 12-point lead they had built at the beginning of the second half declined and was finally usurped, but their shooters reached a level they hadn't suggested would be possible during the First 11 games of the season. .

Tyrese Maxey scored the best 27 points of his career and connected 4 of 5 from long distance. Immanuel Quickley made 2 of 6 and obtained the best score of his 18 career. As a team, the Wildcats were 7 of 15 from deep.

Most importantly, they delivered the pressure of this game, the majority self-inflicted by the losses of Utah and Evansville, as winners. They were 21 of 25 of the line. Richards, a 71-percent shooter in his career, made 5 of 7 from the line, including one to complete a 3-point play that responded to that huge Nwora triple and a pair to give Kentucky a 72 lead. -70 with 27.4 seconds remaining overtime

Most impressive was that they chased Nwora in a 2-out-of-10 and eight-point shooting performance in the offseason. He entered with an average of 21.2, but freshman Keion Brooks and then Quickley, with the help of others along the way, refused to allow him to access the ball in threatening circumstances. He never found a way in the game. Closing it led Louisville to shoot only 40.3 percent from the ground.

"We are not there yet. We are a good team," Calipari said. "We are not yet a great team. We have good players. I would like them to become great players. I would like us to be a great team. This is one of those years."

"I think we meet the exchange deadline. Do we meet the exchange deadline? This is our team. This is who we have. We can't exchange them. This is it. So, it's like, OK, let's see how well we can get there." .

That might not be as good as Kentucky has been in the recent past. It is probably not as good as your most demanding fans want. However, it could be good enough for this curious season in college basketball.