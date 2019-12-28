Kendall Jenner is the highest paid female Instagram star of 2019 – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment






Kendall Jenner is the highest paid female Instagram star of 2019 – Up News Info



























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Drake reveals why Rihanna still cares so much

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
As fans of hip-hop culture know, Drake and Rihanna came out intermittently over the years. According to Up News Info, the Toronto native recently...
Read more

Tee Higgins injury update: Clemson WR leaves the semifinal of the University vs. American football tie. Ohio State

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Clemson's wide receiver, Tee Higgins, left the Tigers College Football Playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday after suffering a...
Read more

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa live scores, updates, full card summary

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Gervonta Davis knows how to keep things interesting. "Tank,quot; pushed Yuriorkis Gamboa between his two attempts to gain weight on Friday....
Read more

Cute video – hollywood life

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Jennifer Aniston shares the cutest throwback photo of her as a child

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Aniston took over Instagram completely as soon as she joined the photo sharing platform and since then, she has been consistent with quality...
Read more
©