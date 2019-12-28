Kelly Dodd has no plans to leave RHOC when he marries Rick Leventhal

Season 14 of Royal Housewives of Orange County It's officially in the books, but it's not the end of Kelly Dodd. Although he previously hinted that he was thinking of giving up his orange so he could move to New York and live with his future husband Rick Leventhal, now he says that is not going to happen.

Last month, Dodd got engaged to the Fox News correspondent, based in New York City. And shortly after the proposal, Dodd said he liked the idea of ​​his 13-year-old daughter Jolie going to school on the east coast. And he also talked about his friendship with the stars of Real Housewives of New York Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, which implies that he would fit perfectly in the RHONY to emit.

"I feel that I fit better because I am friends with Sonja and Dorinda," Dodd said. "Like I'm a very good friend of them. I talk to them on the phone all the time. So, I mean, it would be, like, a good transition, maybe. I mean, I'd like to get a job transfer."

But now, it seems that Dodd has changed his tone and will stay in Orange County. According to AllAboutTRHDodd recently participated in a live Instagram question and answer session with co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Dodd confirmed that he will stay in California and continue to be part of RHOC instead of moving to New York and joining the cast of RHONY.

Dodd said he will stay in California because that's where Jolie goes to school. And later, when a fan asked about Leventhal, she revealed that he would move to the OC.

This news probably does not suit the Three Friends, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, who were more than happy to send Dodd across the country when he spoke of joining. RHONY. Beador even called it a "great idea."

Dodd and Leventhal got engaged in early November after three months of dating. It was Singer who introduced the couple, and she told him Tonight entertainment Who loves Dodd and Leventhal together.

"Kelly stayed with me, had just broken up with her boyfriend and I said," Come and stay with me, "Singer explained. "He stayed with me for eight days … I dragged her from one party to another, and to the party I didn't want to go to because, & # 39; Oh, it's too far … & # 39; (and) there it was where he met Rick and fall in love! There you go. Yes, I'm very happy for her. "

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal will be married on October 10, 2020, and she says Medley will officiate the ceremony. And, of course, Singer will be part of that since he introduced them.

The ladies of Royal Housewives of New York will return in the spring of 2020 for season 12 in Bravo. And the ladies of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will be back next fall.



