Katrina Kaif seen with Ayan Mukerji in the Dharma Productions office

Katrina Kaif and Ayan Mukerji had become very close friends when the actress was dating Ranbir Kapoor a few years ago. However, after his separation, he rarely relaxed by relaxing with Ranbir's friends in the past one or two years. But last night, to our delight, the impressive diva was clicked in Dharma Productions office with Ayan. Katrina looked elegant in her appearance without makeup with her natural shine on the spot. The actress wore an elegant yellow dress for the excursion.

Katrina posed happily for photos with Ayan as they left the office in the company of each other. Well, it seems that there may be a possibility that Katrina works on a Dharma movie soon. What do you think?