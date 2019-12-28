Kasey Palmer: Swansea interested in a loan for the Bristol City midfielder | Soccer news

The former Chelsea Academy star was targeted by Swans chief Steve Cooper in the summer.







Swansea wants Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer to be borrowed in January.

Swans manager Steve Cooper was interested in signing the international loan of former England U21 in the summer before his transfer to Ashton Gate in an agreement worth around £ 3.5 million.

Palmer has scored once in 19 appearances so far this season, 11 of those championship starts.

Palmer graduated from Chelsea Academy and spent time in Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn on the second level before his first permanent move earlier this year.

