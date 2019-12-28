Kandi Burruss shares the most adorable photo with Ace Wells Tucker and her sister, Blaze Tucker

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss shared a sweet photo with Ace Wells Tucker holding her little sister, Blaze Tucker. Look at the cute children here.

"Hello, world of our 2 young future bosses @acetucker and @blazetucker," Kandi captioned his post.

Someone talked about Blaze and said he is twinning with Kandi and Riley Burruss: "She is beautiful, she looks a lot like you and Riley."

Another follower posted this: ‘Absolutely adorable they are. Blessings to you and yours "and one fan wrote:" Ace will be a big older brother … they are too cute ".

Another follower said: ‘May God bless you and your beautiful family, Kandi loved you from Escape 😙😙 and now my favorite housewives. Much love from Toronto, Canada. "

A fan mentioned Todd's mother and said: ‘Aww wish Todd's mother was also here to see her new granddaughter who favors her. BEAUTIFUL ❤️😍 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘I just don't understand why she and Todd wanted another baby. They will be very old when that baby grows up. "

A follower wrote: "Looks like you just finished those 2 ounces and now it's full … it's definitely your little U,quot;.

In other news, Ace was the happiest boy there was at Christmas. Kandi shared a video with the young man in his social media account.

He is opening his gift and the child could not be more excited.

Ad

Kandi has been living her best life together with her family and everyone is very happy and excited since the new member arrived in the world, Blaze Tucker.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Director Paul Haggis faces charges of hate crimes against alleged rape victim

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennA judge of the First Appeals Division of the New York Supreme Court wrote that it is "apparent" that the "Crash" pilot could have...
Read more

Rory Burns looks like an England Test opener, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Thai Navy SEAL dies of blood infection one year after rescue

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
BANGKOK - A Thai Navy SEAL that was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their soccer coach from a flooded cave...
Read more

Kourtney Kardashian posts a picture with Younes Bendjima on Instagram: are they back together?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kourtney Kardashian apparently became an Instagram officer with Younes Bendjima for the second time. The 40-year-old woman posted...
Read more

Premier League Wrap: Saints edge Gloucester, wins for Bath and Worcester | Rugby Union News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©