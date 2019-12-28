Kandi Burruss shares the most adorable photo with Ace Wells Tucker and her sister, Blaze Tucker

Kandi Burruss shared a sweet photo with Ace Wells Tucker holding her little sister, Blaze Tucker. Look at the cute children here.

"Hello, world of our 2 young future bosses @acetucker and @blazetucker," Kandi captioned his post.

Someone talked about Blaze and said he is twinning with Kandi and Riley Burruss: "She is beautiful, she looks a lot like you and Riley."

Another follower posted this: ‘Absolutely adorable they are. Blessings to you and yours "and one fan wrote:" Ace will be a big older brother … they are too cute ".

Another follower said: ‘May God bless you and your beautiful family, Kandi loved you from Escape 😙😙 and now my favorite housewives. Much love from Toronto, Canada. "

A fan mentioned Todd's mother and said: ‘Aww wish Todd's mother was also here to see her new granddaughter who favors her. BEAUTIFUL ❤️😍 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘I just don't understand why she and Todd wanted another baby. They will be very old when that baby grows up. "

A follower wrote: "Looks like you just finished those 2 ounces and now it's full … it's definitely your little U,quot;.

In other news, Ace was the happiest boy there was at Christmas. Kandi shared a video with the young man in his social media account.

He is opening his gift and the child could not be more excited.

Kandi has been living her best life together with her family and everyone is very happy and excited since the new member arrived in the world, Blaze Tucker.



