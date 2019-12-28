Justin Bieber makes a naughty joke about Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
It seems that the honeymoon phase is still strong for these lovebirds.
Saturday afternoon, December 28, Justin Bieber He took Instagram to share a video of himself playing hockey with a group of friends and other acquaintances and when he posted the video, he also made an impromptu naughty comment about his wife Hailey Bieber.
In the legend, Bieber wrote: "As my wife always says … I have good hands."
Whatever that means, you You can take advantage of your creativity and imagination.
Fans and followers in the comments had fun and commented on all the laughing emoji.
It seems that Bieber is in a good mood after recently announcing on Christmas Eve that he will soon go on tour. "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I am supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me." He said in a video promoting the great news.
More than that, he also revealed that his new single, "Yummy,quot;, will debut on Friday, January 3, 2020.
The song is his first advanced song from his next 2020 studio album. Bieber added: "I feel like this is different from the previous albums, just because I'm in my life."
Bieber also said he is excited to play and tour his highly anticipated album. "It's the music I love most of everything I've done," he said.
But wait, there's more … Bieber also made fun of an upcoming documentary series. It is safe to say that we will hear a lot from the 25-year-old singer in the new year and we are not complaining.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.