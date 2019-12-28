Justin Bieber makes a naughty joke about Hailey Bieber on Instagram

It seems that the honeymoon phase is still strong for these lovebirds.

Saturday afternoon, December 28, Justin Bieber He took Instagram to share a video of himself playing hockey with a group of friends and other acquaintances and when he posted the video, he also made an impromptu naughty comment about his wife Hailey Bieber.

In the legend, Bieber wrote: "As my wife always says … I have good hands."

Whatever that means, you You can take advantage of your creativity and imagination.

Fans and followers in the comments had fun and commented on all the laughing emoji.

It seems that Bieber is in a good mood after recently announcing on Christmas Eve that he will soon go on tour. "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I am supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me." He said in a video promoting the great news.