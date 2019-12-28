Joe Root and Jos Buttler from England leave the field sick against South Africa | Cricket News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Quarantine duo in SuperSport Park on a frustrating morning for England

Last update: 12/28/19 9:26 AM

England captain Joe Root is off the sick field in Centurion

Joe Root and Jos Buttler are off the field, while England's chances of victory over South Africa in the first Test at Centurion fade.

Captain Root and the wicketkeeper Buttler are the last victims of the virus that has spread on one side, with Ben Stokes now standing as the captain and Jonny Bairstow keeping the wicket.

England started the morning with the hope of knocking down South Africa, which resumed the third day at SuperSport Park in 72-4 in its second inning and with an advantage of 175.

Jos Buttler is also wrong, with Jonny Bairstow keeping the gate

But that advantage extended far beyond 200 with debutant Rassie van der Dussen and night watchman Anrich Nortje sharing a half-century position for the fifth gate.

Nortje was caught behind Sam Curran on eight, but he successfully reviewed the decision with the ball touching his shoulder and not his bat on the road to Bairstow.

See the continuous coverage of the first Live Test in Sky Sports Cricket.

