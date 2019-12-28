Joe Root and Jos Buttler from England affected by a disease against South Africa | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLeaf0b7855a7f533a993525bbbf69a3ce9% %MINIFYHTMLeaf0b7855a7f533a993525bbbf69a3ce10%





England captain Joe Root feels bad the third day in Centurion

Joe Root and Jos Buttler have been affected by the disease, while England's chances of beating South Africa in the first Test at Centurion fade.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Captain Root and the wicketkeeper Buttler are the last victims of the virus that spread along the side, which discarded Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach out of the game and so far has affected 10 players and four staff members of the backroom

Root was temporarily quarantined, Ben Stokes as captain, but returned to the field in the morning session, although Buttler is still affected by Jonny Bairstow as a substitute wicketkeeper.

England began the morning with the hope of knocking down South Africa, which resumed on the third day with 72-4 in its second inning and with an advantage of 175, but that advantage extended to 300 with lunch with the Proteas entering 197-7 .

Jos Buttler is also wrong, with Jonny Bairstow keeping the gate

The rookie Rassie van der Dussen (51) and night watchman Anrich Nortje (40) shared a 91-run position for the fifth wicket before Quinton de Kock cut Jofra Archer for six successive six on the road to 30 not out of 17 balls

Nortje was caught behind Sam Curran on eight, but he successfully reviewed the decision with the ball touching his shoulder and not his bat on the road to Bairstow.

