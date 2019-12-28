Joe Giudice shares photos with Teresa and girls in Italy before 2020

Teresa Giudiceis ex Joe Giudice He is reflecting on his turbulent year and has made a promise to his daughters as he spends the last days of 2019 with them in his native Italy.
Earlier this month, E! The news confirmed that the Royal Housewives of New Jersey The couple had separated after 20 years of marriage. The two spent time together last month with their four daughters in Italy, where Joe moved after being released from ICE custody to await the outcome of his appeal of a deportation order, issued after completing a federal prison sentence. three years for fraud. It was the family's first visit to see Joe since he first entered prison.
Giudices girls, Gia18 Gabriella, fifteen, Milania13 and Audriana, 10 years old, recently flew to Italy to spend Christmas holidays with his father. Joe posted photos of him and the daughters on his Instagram page on Saturday, as well as a photo of the group with Teresa during her November trip.
"I posted this message in the morning, but I choked and removed it, so I thought part of the regeneration is acceptance!" he wrote. "This year, I have done a lot of personal reflection. Now I know that I am happy and happy with who I am and with what I have food, bed, air, girls and family. I learned there. All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I am letting go 2019 with my beautiful girls, but I promise you the BEST of ME IN 2020! "
"They make me proud in many ways and are my treasures. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he added.
Teresa has moved on since the break; She has been spending time with Tony Delorenzo, a boy he used to date, who also helped set up a pool in his house and Joe's earlier this year. The two celebrated Christmas Eve together with their brother. Joe Gorga and his wife and partner Royal Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.