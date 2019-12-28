Joe Giudice shares photos with Teresa and girls in Italy before 2020

Teresa Giudiceis ex Joe Giudice He is reflecting on his turbulent year and has made a promise to his daughters as he spends the last days of 2019 with them in his native Italy.

Earlier this month, E! The news confirmed that the Royal Housewives of New Jersey The couple had separated after 20 years of marriage. The two spent time together last month with their four daughters in Italy, where Joe moved after being released from ICE custody to await the outcome of his appeal of a deportation order, issued after completing a federal prison sentence. three years for fraud. It was the family's first visit to see Joe since he first entered prison.

Giudices girls, Gia18 Gabriella, fifteen, Milania13 and Audriana, 10 years old, recently flew to Italy to spend Christmas holidays with his father. Joe posted photos of him and the daughters on his Instagram page on Saturday, as well as a photo of the group with Teresa during her November trip.