Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat "can always find a way to win,quot; | NBA News

Jimmy Butler praised the Heat's ability to "always find a way to win,quot; after Goran Dragic's floating clutch earned Miami a 113-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had warned his team before the game that clashes between Indiana and Miami tend to decide for a loose ball somewhere.

Indeed, he was right.

Dragic scored in the lane with 6.8 seconds remaining to crown a wild final, and the Heat improved the NBA's best local record to 14-1 by defeating the Pacers 113-112 on Friday night.















Dragic's shot was Miami's third in possession of the advantage, after Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn failed, but the Heat was able to get offensive rebounds to keep their hopes alive. Those were Miami's last two boards on a night when the Heat beat the Pacers 56-34.

Speaking in the locker room after the victory, Butler, who scored 20 points, said: "We can always find a way to win. I like games like this because they make you run downhill and play basketball the right way. Our pride is on the line at the moment. It's easy to win a game by 20-30 points. In this league, it's hard to win by one or two.

"It's what we talk about every day. Never give up the play, go after every single ball. If there is a ball on the floor, we have to have it. (That last play) was an excellent example of what to talk about every days ".

"Those last two rebounds, those plays speak for themselves," Dragic said. "We will never give up."

Aaron Holiday had the opportunity to win it for Indiana, but his 10-foot player, well defended by Derrick Jones Jr, with about a second left, recovered. The leadership changed hands five times in the final 2:21.

"& # 39; DJ & # 39; has been key to us," Butler said. "When we talk about attracting fans to the game with outstanding mates, making a stop or making a big basket … when you're playing like that with so much energy, we really do the same."

















Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 15 rebounds, including the offensive board that prepared Dragic's decisive shot. Nunn scored 17, Dragic was 14 and Tyler Herro scored 10.

"We knew it would be a routine," Spoelstra said.

Duncan Robinson had 18 points, all in six triples to reach 101 for the season. It reached the mark of the century in 31 games, four games faster than anyone in the history of the Heat. Damon Jones needed 35 games in 2004-05.

Aaron Holiday scored 17 for Indiana, which won 16 from TJ Warren and Jeremy Lamb, 14 from Doug McDermott, 13 from Myles Turner and 11 each from Justin Holiday and Edmund Sumner.

"It all comes down to two moves that we have to execute and we didn't do it," said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. "That defensive possession where if we stop and get the rebound and possibly win the game."

"I think they got three offensive rebounds in that possession and then we have the last possession of the game and we didn't score. You have to make those plays and we didn't do that."

