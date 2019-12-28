Jessie J shares a post on "Delayed Emotions,quot; after separating from Channing Tatum, while joining the Raya dating app

Channing Tatum and Jessie J ended their relationship earlier this month after leaving for just over a year. But, it seems that the ex are handling the breakup in very different ways.

Last week, Jessie posted a cryptic message in her Instagram story that seemed to be about her separation from Mike Magic star. And it seems that the Bang bang The singer is now dealing with her heartbreak.

"Delayed emotions are … well … not so funny," Jessie wrote in a white text with a black background.

The publication comes a week after the news that she and Tatum had resigned, but sources say the couple ended their relationship a few weeks earlier while they were still friends.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and approaches that don't really align," said one source. People Magazine. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in Los Angeles a lot to be able to spend time with (his daughter) Everly. Jessie prefers England. However, they're still friendly."

The day after her sad post, Jessie seemed to be in a better mood during a photo shoot. The singer posted a video clip of herself wearing a black top with a spaghetti hat and a hat while smiling, and wrote in the legend that there were "so many happy noises,quot; in the clip.

Meanwhile, Tatum is still trying to discover the details in his custody agreement with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. And he has already joined the Raya dating app for celebrities and VIPs. Other big names that have used the application include Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry.

Sources say Tatum's profile appeared on the app for members of Los Angeles last week, and presents sexy photos of the 39-year-old actor.

"The fans were really supporting him and Jessie as a couple, but he's certainly getting a lot of games for the dates before Christmas," a source said. Online radar. "It doesn't seem like she is breastfeeding a broken heart or thinking about fixing things with her ex, and it is likely that Jessie's friends have already seen the profile since the application is so popular."

Channing Tatum has not spoken publicly about his separation from Jessie J., but he did write on social media that there was no drama, hate or juicy gossip about his most recent breakup. Instead, they were two normal people who turned out to be celebrities who went out and had a lot of fun together. However, they finally realized that a romantic relationship was not going to work. But, they are still friends, and they still love and respect each other.



