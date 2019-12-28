Jennifer Aniston shares the cutest throwback photo of her as a child

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston took over Instagram completely as soon as she joined the photo sharing platform and since then, she has been consistent with quality posts! That said, the actress even shared a photo of her when she was a child, who also presented her father, John, and she is very pretty!

Jen's plan seemed to share some photos of her and her father celebrating the holidays over the years.

The first photo was of a young Jennifer and her father John Aniston hugging!

At that time, the famous actress was shaking her hair with bangs, as well as a plaid blouse, and she looked super adorable.

And that was not the only photo he published!

The second image was really new, but it still presented her and her father, who is now 86 years old.

It showed the father-daughter duo posing together in matching black outfits.

The title of the sweet family publication read: ‘Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT I love you, dad ❤️. "

As you know, John is also a famous actor, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives.

In fact, while the long-running series began airing in 1985, it is still running today and that also means that John Aniston continues to play the same role.

As for Jennifer's great success on social media, she really managed to break the platform and the real records as soon as she joined her!

Actually, fans had waited a long time for the Friends star to give her a chance and when she finally did, they rushed to follow her.

This led the social media platform to fail a bit and now, she has more than 22 million followers eager to keep up with her fun posts.


