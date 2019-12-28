Jaylen Brown says he and Jayson Tatum couldn't help the last Celtics victory | NBA News

Jaylen Brown said the Cavaliers couldn't stop him and his teammate Jayson Tatum after the pair combined by 64 points in Boston Celtics' 129-117 victory against Cleveland.

Brown matched his personal record with 34 points, Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the first half and the Celtics achieved their fifth consecutive victory on Friday night.

"I think the two together, it's hard to plan and stop both of us," Brown said. "We just went out and tried to be aggressive. Days like today couldn't stop any of us."

The Celtics have a couple of pretty young stars that develop in Brown and Tatum.

Brown recorded the first consecutive 30-point games of his career. He was 30 at the Boston Christmas Day victory in Toronto.

"Both have been able to do a lot and have constantly grown and improved," said Boston coach Brad Stevens.

"But I don't think we've seen anything today that we haven't seen those two boys in the last two weeks, the last two months. They've been playing well, and obviously they are playing with confidence and they feel good."

Kevin Love matched his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won their last three games and four of six. Collin Sexton added 21 points.

"Yes, you see the progression of both types and they will continue to improve because they are very young and hungry to improve," Love said of the emerging Boston couple.

"Every time I see Boston, I am very envious of what they have there, and I remember that they were very similar to us five years ago," Cleveland coach John Beilein said. "They simply have so many, four types that are explosive, they can score at any time."

Highlights of the Boston Celtics trip to the Cleveland Cavaliers in week 10 of the NBA



Boston closed the first quarter by scoring the last seven points, taking a 33-22 lead at halftime after Tatum's triple with 4.9 seconds remaining.

The Celtics then had a 10-0 spree in the middle of the second, converting a 12-point lead to 48-26 in the Tatum three step back from the right wing.

After intermission, Boston maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, raising it to 84-62 in Enes Kanter's position midway before Love helped the Cavs divide it to 92-81 after three .

Cleveland finally reduced its deficit to a single digit early in the fourth, but Boston withdrew the game when Brown nailed consecutive triples from the left wing 25 seconds apart, which made it 108-90 with just over seven minutes to play.

