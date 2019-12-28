Jannik Vestergaard: Werder Bremen wants to sign Southampton defender again | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc729503730c1a28342924f2b057edc8d9% %MINIFYHTMLc729503730c1a28342924f2b057edc8d10%





%MINIFYHTMLc729503730c1a28342924f2b057edc8d11% %MINIFYHTMLc729503730c1a28342924f2b057edc8d12% Jannik Vestergaard has two and a half years left in his current agreement with Southampton

Werder Bremen is interested in re-signing Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard in the January transfer window, according to Sky in germany.

Vestergaard played for the Bundesliga between 2015 and 2016, after a move by TSG Hoffenheim.

He made 54 appearances for the club during that time, before a period of two seasons at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Danish international joined Southampton in 2018 for £ 18 million after participating in his country's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Vestergaard has appeared 11 times for the side of Ralph Hasenhuttl in the top category this term.

He played for the last time in Southampton's 2-1 loss to Everton on November 9, but has been named among the substitutes for his last four Premier League games.

The current agreement of the central in St Mary & # 39; s extends until June 2022.

