Janhvi Kapoor gets excited after finishing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor made his debut in early 2018 and now that 2020 is just around the corner, there is also Janhvi's second feature, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Although detractors would say that there has been a long break between Janhvi's debut film and the launch of her second project, the young actress has remained relevant during these months with her consecutive appearances at events and parties, as well as with news about the capture of so many large projects such as Ghost Stories, Dostana 2, Takht and RoohiAfza are expected to be launched in 2020.

Today, the actress took Instagram to share her feelings after finishing shooting Gunjan Saxena. She wrote: "I spent two days trying to think of a title that does justice to what this experience has meant to me, but nothing sums it up. It's a movie and I feel blessed to have been on this special trip, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma, as you say, it's all about the process, and I don't think there's one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. I can't wait to see it "Gunjan Saxena arrives at theaters on March 13, 2020.

