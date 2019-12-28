Jamie Vardy & # 39; on the moon & # 39; as wife Rebekah gives birth and loses Leicester's victory in West Ham | Soccer news

Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah have welcomed a new girl to the family

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester's victory in West Ham because his wife Rebekah gave birth to their third child, a healthy daughter.

The English striker said he was "on the moon,quot; after being with his wife and family instead of traveling south east London for a 2-1 victory, courtesy of the late winner of Demarai Gray.

Vardy tweeted: "On the moon to let you know that our beautiful girl has arrived. Becky and the baby are fine and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Jamie Vardy is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed full time at the London stadium: "Jamie Vardy's wife had a child today, so he is with her and congratulations."

The Vardys, who got married in 2016, already have a daughter, Sofia, and a son, Finlay. Rebekah Vardy revealed that she was pregnant with her third child in August.

In October, she was involved in a public dispute with Coleen, the wife of Wayne Rooney, on charges that she passed private Instagram stories to a national newspaper.

Vardy denied the claims and said "several people,quot; had access to his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, her husband Jamie has been in an incredible form this season for Leicester, currently as the top scorer in the Premier League in 17 goals.

