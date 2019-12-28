Jake Muzzin, of Toronto Maple Leafs, finished the game with his foot broken, off week by week

Injuries continued to accumulate for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night in New Jersey.

Hours after it was announced that Ilya Mikheyev will be lost months after surgery to repair his wrist that was cut by a skate in the Leafs game against the New Jersey Devils, the team revealed that Jake Muzzin will leave week after week with one foot broken. .

Sportsnet reported that the injury occurred in a blocked shot of the defense of Devils P.K. They climbed in the second period. Muzzin fell to the ice but stayed in the game for the subsequent showdown. Then he took the disc out of play and went to the box to meet the two minute penalty penalty of the game where he was visibly uncomfortable.

Muzzin's blocked shot occurred just one minute and 27 seconds in the second period, but he played 18 more turns in the game, ending with almost 21 minutes of ice time; That was the third for the Toronto defenders in the game. According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, left the Prudential Center without crutches and wearing dress shoes.

Now he joins Trevor Moore (concussion), Andreas Johnsson (leg) and Mikheyev on the shelf. Martin Marincin took Muzzin's place in the lineup and Adam Brooks makes his NHL debut in a line with Frederik Gauthier and Jason Spezza against the New York Rangers on Saturday at Mikheyev's place.