



Doug Marrone has a 21-28 record as head coach of the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday's game.

ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier on Saturday that the team had informed Marrone that the home game against the Indianapolis Colts would be the last.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be fired after Sunday's game against the Colts, according to sources.

Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be fired after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect," reads Jim Woodcock, spokesman for owner Shad Khan.

"Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaches and staff, during the week next week."

Marrone, 55, is 21-28 as head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 mark as interim head coach in 2016 after the dismissal of predecessor Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars were 10-6 during their first full season in 2017, winning the AFC South division title and losing 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Before joining Bradley staff in Jacksonville in 2015, Marrone was 15-17 years old as head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

Marrone played two seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins (1987) and the New Orleans Saints (1989). He was elected in the sixth round of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1986.