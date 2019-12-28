Jacksonville Jaguars deny that head coach Doug Marrone is fired | NFL news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/28/19 6:56 pm

Doug Marrone has a 21-28 record as head coach of the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday's game.

ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier on Saturday that the team had informed Marrone that the home game against the Indianapolis Colts would be the last.

Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be fired after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect," reads Jim Woodcock, spokesman for owner Shad Khan.

"Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaches and staff, during the week next week."

NFL Black Monday: Who is under pressure?

Two head coaches have already been fired this season, and are expected to continue more on Monday

Marrone, 55, is 21-28 as head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 mark as interim head coach in 2016 after the dismissal of predecessor Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars were 10-6 during their first full season in 2017, winning the AFC South division title and losing 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Before joining Bradley staff in Jacksonville in 2015, Marrone was 15-17 years old as head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

Marrone played two seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins (1987) and the New Orleans Saints (1989). He was elected in the sixth round of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1986.

