Jack Grealish exclusive: Aston Villa's star reflects on the whirlwind 2019 | Soccer news

Grealish reflects on becoming a captain, scoring against Birmingham, promotion with Villa and his hopes for England





Jack Grealish has been one of Aston Villa's star artists since they were promoted

Jack Grealish admits he wouldn't be at Aston Villa now if they hadn't been promoted in the summer.

Reflecting on a magnificent 2019, the Aston Villa captain admits that the loss to Derby in the Wembley play-off final would have meant the end of his career with his childhood club.

By becoming captain …

Upon his return from a long-term injury in March, Dean Smith became the captain of Grealish Villa, scoring a stunner in a 4-0 victory over Derby, before the club had a streak of 10 consecutive victories.

"I remember being in the physiotherapy room on Friday, and that was when the manager told me I was going to be a captain. That was probably the best conversation I had in Villa."

"Being the captain of my childhood club is really something I never dreamed about because I never saw myself as a real captain. But I love the fact that the boys look at me, if they want a goal, or if we are fighting , I think the boys look at me more and I thrive. "

On beating the blues …

Jack Grealish was hit by a fan when Aston Villa beat Birmingham 1-0 in March

Also in March, Grealish scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against his bitter Birmingham rivals, after being hit by a fan in the first half at St Andrews.

"It was the best day of my life. I've always grown up and wanted to score against Blues. Honestly, I've always wanted to score instead. I grew up and saw Gabby Agbonlahor do it."

"Obviously, with what happened in the first half, I really felt I was prepared. I remember saying in the meantime that I didn't play so well: & # 39; You have to score! & # 39; It was just perfect."

About the winning promotion …

Jack Grealish wore the captain's bracelet while promoting the side of Dean Smith

Villa won the promotion with a 2-1 victory over Derby in the Wembley play-off final, but Grealish admits that with the club's financial situation, it would have been sold in the summer if they had stayed on the second level.

"That day was not close enough, but that was a time when you look around, and you have people like John McGinn, that day was amazing. That's where you can trust your teammates, that was the pleasant feeling That's what you need in a team when you're not at your best.

"Things would be very different now, even for me. I knew for sure that if I lost that game I would not wear a Villa shirt again. I knew for sure that I would have left."

"Obviously it was a game to win and we went out and did the business."

When scoring a stunner against Manchester United …

Jack Grealish's strike at Old Trafford as a memorable moment

Grealish has so far impressed in the Premier League and received much applause for his excellent effort in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in early December.

"That was my favorite goal. I always wanted to play at Old Trafford. I played there in a Reserve League final, but it's not the same. As soon as I hit him, I knew I was going to the top corner." "I couldn't have hit him better."

In 2020 …

Jack Grealish has not yet earned an England cap

With a tough competition for a position in England, Gareth Southgate has overlooked Grealish so far, but admits that his top priority in 2020 is to wear the Three Lions shirt and keep Villa in the top category.

"I just want to enter the year, leave the back of 2019 with goals and assists, and cross my fingers to get a call from England, that's the main thing, and keep Villa."