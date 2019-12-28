It is said that R. Kelly is in a good mood for this reason not surprising in the middle of the report that he suspects that he wants revenge on the witnesses

As recent information suggests that R,amp;B star R. Kelly will soon be under even tighter observation than before because federal agents have reason to suspect that he plans to take revenge on some of the key witnesses in his trial.

Kelly's fist raised the suspicions of the federal authorities with her continued efforts to discover the real names of Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, who allegedly testified in court because they were sexually abused by the singer of "I Believe I Can Fly,quot; in the past.

Currently, federal agents support the theory that the 52-year-old singer and songwriter can seek revenge and give orders to loyal people to harm witnesses in some way, so they will not testify later.

This is not the first time Kelly is believed to be retaliating against the people who spoke against him, as it was suspected that the former star manager, Jason Mason, intimidated one of his alleged victims.

In addition, Derrel Mc David, who also worked for the singer in the past, was accused of covering up the criminal activities of the R,amp;B legend, as well as paying money to the girls who were mistreated, so they do not speak to the public.

The main federal prosecutors in Kelly's case, Richard P. Donoghue, said the defendant had the reasons to manipulate the witnesses because their lack could result in a shorter sentence for him.

Donoghue also stated that the singer still had access to significant resources and people who were following his orders.

Donoghue stated: "There is a significant incentive for the accused to manipulate witnesses in order to avoid spending a significant period of time in prison."

One person said, "I'm watching this documentary about R. Kelly. Why the hell isn't this old Demetrious Smith in jail for now? He was a facilitator of rape and child abuse. He protected R Kelly and knew it all the time. He falsified papers to marry a minor … he locked his old ass and let him rot in jail. "

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Kelly, known as a prolific writer for more than 25 years, is working hard behind bars and cooking clues and is said to be in a good mood despite the drama.



