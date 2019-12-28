ISIS affiliate in Nigeria launches video showing 11 executions

DAKAR, Senegal – An Islamic State affiliate in Nigeria claimed responsibility for the execution of 11 people and said the killings were in retaliation for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria in October.
A video posted Thursday showed members of the Nigeria branch cutting the throats of 10 people and shooting an additional person. A voiceover says that the murders are a "message for Christians,quot; and that all those killed were Christians, although Nigerian experts said some of them were probably Muslims, according to previous episodes related to the group.
The Islamic State, or ISIS, has lost all the territory it once had in Iraq and Syria, but remains a threat even after al-Baghdadi was killed in an American raid in its hiding place in northwestern Syria. In addition to the branch in Nigeria, known as the West African Province of the Islamic State, groups in the Philippines, Afghanistan, Sinai and the Sahel, a 3,000-mile stretch of land south of the Sahara, also claim loyalty to ISIS.
Members of the West African Province of the Islamic State, known by the acronym ISWAP, left the Islamic militant group Boko Haram in 2016. According to the International Crisis Group, it has between 3,500 and 5,000 combatants. Their leaders separated from Boko Haram in part because they disapproved of the violence that the group and its severe leader, Abubakar Shekau, had transmitted to Muslims, according to analysts.
According to experts, executions could announce a possible return to the toughest methods of Boko Haram.
Abdulbasit Kassim, co-author of "Reader Boko Haram: From Nigerian Preachers to the Islamic State," said other provinces of the Islamic State had posted videos of revenge for Mr. al-Baghdadi's murder. Mr. Kassim said there was a great possibility that ISWAP was under pressure to do the same.
"I think there is a demand from IS Central:‘ ISWAP, where is your submission of revenge for Baghdadi? "Kassim said, referring to the main body of the Islamic State. He added that he believed that ISWAP was making two types of propaganda, one destined to obtain bailouts from the Nigerian government and another to meet the demands of the Islamic State.
The video was released to Ahmad Salkida, a Nigerian journalist who often publishes information about ISWAP and Boko Haram. According to Mr. Salkida, ISWAP had shown interest in negotiating an exchange of prisoners, but abruptly changed course and executed the prisoners.
The 56-second video shows the captives, blindfolded and dressed in orange robes, kneeling on the ground, with their captors standing behind them in black balaclavas.
A fighter in the middle raises a gun and shoots the prisoner in front of him in the head. The video then shows the fighters behind the other 10 prisoners. Holding each captive by the face or hair, the fighters cut their throats.
In the version of the video seen by The New York Times, which was published in Amaq, an ISIS propaganda arm, a man talks about the recording.
"This message is for Christians in the world," he says in Arabic and Hausa, a Nigerian language, according to the Washington-based SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks white jihadists and supremacists. "Those who see in front of us are Christians, and we will shed their blood as revenge for the two worthy sheikhs, the caliph of the Muslims, and the spokesman for the Islamic State, Sheikh Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, may Allah accept them."
One day after Mr. Baghdadi's death, considered the caliph by his followers, the man who is believed to be his successor, Mr. al-Muhajir, the group's spokesman, was killed in a separate raid.
Aaron Zelin, a member of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said he thought "I.S. is trying to get headlines during the holidays when there is generally not much news."
The State Department condemned the attacks. "We are horrified by the vicious ISIS-West Africa attack against Christians in Nigeria," said Tibor Nagy, the chief African policy officer for the State Department, in a Twitter message.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement: "These barbarian murderers do not represent Islam or millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world."
There has been an increase in violence in northeastern Nigeria over the past year, and particularly in the past six months, which has contributed to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there, with armed groups establishing checkpoints to attack and kidnap civilians, United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Antonio Canhandula, said this week.
In Burkina Faso, another West African country plagued by armed militant groups, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Tuesday that killed seven soldiers who, according to ISWAP fighters, had carried out.
Tens of thousands of civilians, most of them Muslims, have been killed by Islamist militants and Nigerian security forces in three northeastern states of Nigeria since 2009.
Ruth Maclean reported from Dakar and Eric Schmitt from New York.