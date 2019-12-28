ISIS affiliate in Nigeria launches video showing 11 executions

DAKAR, Senegal – An Islamic State affiliate in Nigeria claimed responsibility for the execution of 11 people and said the killings were in retaliation for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria in October.

A video posted Thursday showed members of the Nigeria branch cutting the throats of 10 people and shooting an additional person. A voiceover says that the murders are a "message for Christians,quot; and that all those killed were Christians, although Nigerian experts said some of them were probably Muslims, according to previous episodes related to the group.

The Islamic State, or ISIS, has lost all the territory it once had in Iraq and Syria, but remains a threat even after al-Baghdadi was killed in an American raid in its hiding place in northwestern Syria. In addition to the branch in Nigeria, known as the West African Province of the Islamic State, groups in the Philippines, Afghanistan, Sinai and the Sahel, a 3,000-mile stretch of land south of the Sahara, also claim loyalty to ISIS.

Members of the West African Province of the Islamic State, known by the acronym ISWAP, left the Islamic militant group Boko Haram in 2016. According to the International Crisis Group, it has between 3,500 and 5,000 combatants. Their leaders separated from Boko Haram in part because they disapproved of the violence that the group and its severe leader, Abubakar Shekau, had transmitted to Muslims, according to analysts.