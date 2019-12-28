Is Lily Allen committed to David Harbor? She shows off new diamond ring

Wenn

The successful & # 39; Smile & # 39; provokes rumors of engagement with her boyfriend, the actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39 ;, after she was seen flaunting a rock on her left finger.

Up News Info –

Iily Allen has caused speculation that she is committed to actor beau David Harbor after they saw her wearing a new diamond ring.

The couple has been linked since August and made their Instagram romance official in October, as the "Strange things"Star shared a photo of him and Allen, 34, at Disney & # 39; s Magic Kingdom dressed in costumes.

"The prince, the princess and the parking lot," Harbor, 44, captioned the sweet photo.

Now, Lily has been sporting the massive rock on her ring finger, causing rumors that they have already taken their romance to the next level.

According to JustJared.com, the "Smile" singer was recently seen wearing the accessory earlier this week, and was also seen wearing jewelry last month.

<br />

Lily was married to a builder and decorator. Sam Cooper, with whom he shares two daughters. The couple divorced in 2018.