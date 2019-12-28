Inside the love story of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

At first glance, the answer seems obvious.
He asked the secret of his six-year marriage with John legend—A union that inspires countless # RelationshipGoals tweets—Chrissy Teigen saying fashion in 2017, "Take super sexy photos like this one,quot;.
However, so that nobody twists it, the Illustrated Sports The swimsuit cover model quickly put a set of fangs of fake monsters in her mouth and took a selfie making faces.
Because, let's be clear, it's that willingness to make fun of themselves (and others) that made the 10-time Grammy winner, celebrating his 41st birthday today, and the model turned into a television host, the envy of the Internet. But for every list you promote every time Lip sync battleThe 34-year-old star gave her husband a playful blow, there are countless other reasons why the couple is as well matched as it appears on Twitter.
For starters, parents 3 years old Moon and 19 months old Miles I have not been a victim of the competitive nature that condemns other Hollywood couples. When Teigen began collecting magazine covers, book offers and concert presentations, his spouse with multiple scripts (hello, EGOT!) Was "supportive, happy and proud,quot; Cosmopolitan. "I am with someone who is totally sure of himself. He is not trying to be anything other than what he is."
But for Teigen's sake, the Ivy League graduate will be happy to see The true Dallas housewives. She, in turn, plunges into an MSNBC report that he finds fascinating. More than a decade and two children inside, a source tells E! News that the duo feels that the arrival of his son Miles in May 2018 makes his family feel complete, with Teigen thinking of E! News: "I have my girl, I have my son. They are perfect. I love them," their main conclusion is surprisingly simple. The key to the success of the relationship, he said recently. Fashion, is "to make the love and needs of the other feel important."
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Before his Italian vows, before Teigen sprouted E! The news about "absorbing,quot; all the "little steps and new moments,quot; of Luna, and how Miles is "the happiest insect,quot;, were just two attractive people who ate In-N-Out burgers in a hotel room. In 2006, the emerging star Legend (already had two albums and three Grammys in his name) was looking for a model to film his music video "Stereo,quot; when the director suggested a little-known 21-year-old Billabong stunner.
Upon reaching the set, precisely seven years and one day before their wedding, Teigen entered Legend's locker room to perform. "I was ironing in underwear," he reminded Cosmopolitan. "I said:" Do you iron yourself!? & # 39; & # 39; He said, "Of course it is." I gave him a hug. "
During the 14-hour shoot, the couple kept that joke comfortable. "We spent the whole day dancing together, grinding together," Legend said The Guardian. "And, uh, we made a music video."
Tullio Puglia / amfARmfw / Getty Images to amfAR
Teigen, as always, was more communicative. After returning to his hotel room for a fast food party, he reminded Cosmopolitan, "We connect,quot;.
So, okay, it wasn't love at first sight. But, as Legend said L.A. Confidential, is too cautious to dive like that. "I didn't think, & # 39; This is the woman I'm going to marry & # 39 ;, from day one," he said. "For me, I am the type of person who needs to become that feeling."
In other words, their romance was identifiable from the beginning, if you ignore everything related to the meeting on the set of a music video. In addition, the fact that his main obstacle was the next tour of the musician.
While they kept in touch through text messages and telephone conversations, Teigen was careful not to mention the other women with whom Legend posed on the red carpet. "I let him be himself for a while," he explained to Cosmopolitan. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that from the beginning, and then make them think: there is much more out there. I was quiet for a long time. I never asked: & # 39; What are we? & # 39; Marriage was never my goal, because I have never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him. "
Alberto Reyes / Sipa United States
And Legend was happy to continue receiving his ingenious missives. "I started falling in love with her on the phone because she is good with those 140 characters," he joked with Tonight entertainmentt in 2016. "We were sending a lot of text messages and I began to see his sense of humor. We talked on the phone and I began to fall in love with how attractive, witty and fun it is."
The chemistry was even better face to face. When they started dating for a real later tour, "I think it was when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to be with a lot," he said. "Once we started spending more time together between the tour stops and all these other things, we realized we had that connection, and then it became a marriage and a baby."
Of course it was not so easy. After five years of dating, including a half-hour division that Legend attributed to being stressed and busy on the tour: "I was like: & # 39; I would be happier right now & # 39;" he said. The Guardian, "and she said: & # 39; No & # 39;" – The singer and songwriter fell to her knees during a December 2011 holiday in the Maldives. "There was no great big speech or anything," Teigen shared in his talk show now missing FABLife, "It was very charming and sweet."
Responsible for putting together votes for 125, including friends with bold names Kanye west, Stevie wonder Y Brooklyn Decker, they settled in Lake Como, Italy, the same place they visited at the beginning of their romance. "A tour guide by boat took us to a small place on the lake and told us to make a wish," Teigen explained on Instagram. "I asked that this was the man I married and had children. I think John asked for the most perfect snack of cocoa and pepe. Both came true, and here we are."
Two days before their nuptials on September 14, 2013, they took the famous lake to shoot a steamy black and white music video for the success of Legend "All of Me," written for his girlfriend. He would continue to win two Grammy awards and provide an excellent opportunity for Teigen.
Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
On Twitter, he wrote: "2 grammy names for @johnlegend, no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind & # 39; all of me & # 39; without me there is not all of me,quot;. Legend did not lose his rhythm and replied: "@chrissyteigen, who told you that this song was about you?"
So basically, the couple beat the happy part forever. Her transition to the husband and wife phase of her engagement was so smooth that Legend admits to being confused by those who fight. While watching a reality show about the first year of marriage, he told her Dujour, "We couldn't understand why things change so much when people get married." Teigen agrees that something drastic would be needed to unravel their union. "Honestly, you should cheat," he said. "That is the only reason I could foresee that we need partner therapy."
Elite / BACKGRID images
They have already endured the "for the worse,quot; part of their votes. Tired of being questioned about when they would start producing small Legends, the model, who said she is so open "Sometimes I don't realize that I am sharing too much," she disclosed the details of her fight for fertility. "I will say, honestly, that John and I are having problems," he confessed in his talk show. "We would have children five or six years ago if it had happened. But, my God, it has been a process!"
Two rounds of IVF brought them to Luna, who Teigen said "he sat inside me like a little Buddha with his legs crossed looking back at me for nine months." During the delivery, Legend played DJ and when the first letter of "Superfly,quot; arrived, Luna arrived. "I immediately put it on my chest," he told Glamor. "And he had a face! He was so happy."
That bliss faded quickly. For months after Luna's arrival in April 2016, Teigen suffered an undiagnosed postpartum depression. "Most of the days I spent them in exactly the same place on the couch and rarely gathered the energy to go to bed," he described in an essay to Glamor. "John slept with me on the couch, sometimes four nights in a row. I started putting on robes and comfortable clothes in the pantry so I wouldn't have to go up the stairs when John went to work. There were many spontaneous cries." "
And a lot of Legend comfort. "He's not the dumbest guy, but he's struggled to please my sense of humor," he wrote. "When I was having a good day, he went to Medieval Times with me and put on the crazy vintage hat! He sees how much my eyes light up when he does that, and he knows that is what I need. I know he must be looked at sometimes and think: My God, gather him. But he has never made me feel that way. "
That support, along with Luna's general worship and Teigen's desire to have a child because "they say children adore their mothers," is what made Cravings author anxious to dive into pregnancy again. "I really want to knock them out," he told E! News. "That is my dream, I want to be pregnant for the rest of my life."
Well, not quite. "But the rest of my fertile life," he said. "So we'll see."
I was prepared if I faced the postpartum again. "Do I worry about that with this child? I do," he admitted. "But I also know that when it happens, if it does, I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for that. That's why I represent a central group of people around me."
Heading Team Teigen, as always, is the singer "Love Me Now,quot;. Of course, she is the first to dig in Legend, "but I will say she is an incredible human being," he told E! News.
For her, her list of attributes is long. "He has seen me at my worst, but I will say that I do not think I have ever seen his," he said. "He is exactly as compassionate, patient, loving and understanding as he seems."
As if to prove that, he gave E! He notifies his opinion about Teigen's postpartum confession, revealing how impressed he was with his opinion article.
fake images
"She showed me the drafts when I was writing it and I knew it would mean a lot to many women for them to see that," he told E! News of the time. "By recognizing the pain that is going on, doing so also recognizes the pain that many women suffer after having a child. Many people do not want to talk about it. Many people feel lonely. When they go through it and so that they know people that they are not alone, I think it was really powerful. "
No matter what she decides to address then he will shout from the barrier. "I am your biggest cheerleader," he said Vanity fair in his recent cover profile. "I always think she should do more." And if some days I would rather dig in a Real Housewives marathon or recreate TLC Four weddings on a random day of the week, well, he is also depressed about it.
Because at the end of the day, he knows he got a good draw. "She's the one. It's clear!" got excited with Persons from his wife of six years. "We have great chemistry. It makes me laugh all the time. She is a wonderful mother. She is my best friend."
(Originally published on May 17, 2018 at 8 a.m. PT)