Indian ecologist Vandana Shiva: fight for climate justice | Climate change

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The protest movement that called for action on climate change gained momentum this year with millions of people who took to the streets around the world demanding that governments do more to solve the crisis.

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg drew a lot of attention for her speech "You have stolen my childhood,quot; at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

The Extinction Rebellion environmental protest movement launched dramatic protests in the United Kingdom and around the world. The capital of India, New Delhi, made headlines after its pollution levels worsened so much that the city announced a public health emergency and closed schools.

Meanwhile, the European Union declared a global "climate and environmental emergency." The UN published multiple reports that warn about the dangers of climate change. While in the United States, the climate crisis emerged as one of the problems among the Democratic presidential candidates.

Indian environmentalist Vandana Shiva has spent her multinational career as part of her struggle to preserve the planet. Originally trained as a physicist, she has written more than 20 books and was an advisor to NGOs and the Indian government.

She says that climate change is the result of irresponsible actors, particularly the fossil fuel industry.

"Then, I would say that the problem is industrial chemical agriculture based on fossil fuels, and the solution is organic and biodiverse agriculture, in the hands of small farmers," said Shiva.

"I think we should reduce the infrastructure that was built for the fossil fuel empire. We have to learn how to have better lives with a lower ecological footprint," he added.

Shiva also says that there must be a goal of global conservation.

"We need a green New Deal with the earth, remembering that the earth is alive, and we have to work with its laws and processes to protect the diversity of its species, avoid the sixth mass extinction and avoid climate catastrophe," Shiva said.

In In the front, we discuss the fight for climate justice with Vandana Shiva.

Follow In the front On twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera

Recent Articles

Police called after Tina Turner's mural was disfigured in North Carolina

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramA work of art with spray paint in honor of the legendary singer in North Carolina based on her character in the movie &...
Read more

History of college football playoffs: complete list of past brackets, winners since 2014

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The brief history of the eliminator of college football has presented a good amount of explosions and dramas by establishing...
Read more

Drake says he sleeps well at night knowing that Pusha T didn't "exclude,quot; him during his rap

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Every year is a great year for Drake, one of the greatest artists in the world right now. But last year brought some very...
Read more

"The pendulum has receded,quot;: the anti-corruption posts in Latin America

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The largest corruption investigation in the history of Latin America began, quite humbly, at a Brazilian service station, but as it progressed in the...
Read more

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma leave a juice bar with the daughter banks – Pic – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©