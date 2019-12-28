Ice Cube says that John Witherspoon will not be CGI last Friday

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Since the unexpected death of John Witherspoon, Ice Cube has had to rethink the next installment of the Friday franchise. TMZ recently met the rapper who became an actor and asked him whether or not to include a CGI version of John in the film.

According to the entertainment news media, the rapper suggested that there was a problem with New Line Cinema, the producer, due to the slowdown of the film's development phase. As previously reported, John, who played Cube's father in the series, died earlier this year.

As CGI becomes more sophisticated and efficient, additional studies have begun to use it. In fact, Carrie Fisher was included in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker despite his death several years ago. For that reason, the discussions that revolve around CGI have only intensified.

TMZ asked Ice Cube if he would consider including a CGI-Witherspoon in the movie, and the rapper couldn't have been clearer and more succinct. You can see Cube's response in the following video:

Regarding the film's release, Ice Cube declared: "Everything is in New Line, man." At the moment, it is not clear if the new Friday The movie will be out soon.

Ice Cube is reportedly not happy with New Line Cinema because it frustrates the production and release of the film.

John Witherspoon died in October this year at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, and TMZ reports that he had been suffering from several heart-related diseases before he finally died.

The certified death indicated his death at 5:30 pm. In the office audio, the dispatcher initially requested the rescue of a man who lost consciousness, however, he later canceled it due to John's death.

Ad

John fans know that he has been a figure in the entertainment industry for many years. However, Witherspoon is perhaps the most famous for his role in Friday movies and The Boondocks, a classic cult animated comedy show about a black family that settles in a middle class area.


