Hwang Hee-Chan: wolves want Red Bull Salzburg to advance | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc50af077b086eda1de33a6b49ed699209% %MINIFYHTMLc50af077b086eda1de33a6b49ed6992010%

Follow the latest news about transfers in our Transfer Center blog





%MINIFYHTMLc50af077b086eda1de33a6b49ed6992011% %MINIFYHTMLc50af077b086eda1de33a6b49ed6992012% Hwang Hee-Chan is the last star of RB Salzburg linked to a Premier League movement

The wolves expect Red Bull Salzburg striker Hwang Hee-Chan to be his first signing of the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News understands that the Austrian champions value the South Korean at around £ 23 million and he only has eighteen months left in his contract.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season, especially in the Champions League, where he scored three goals in the group stage, including one against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

The wolves have sent scouts to see Hwang several times this month, but his signing is not guaranteed as there is interest from clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy.

Hwang impressed in the Champions League against Liverpool this season

The versatile striker has gained worldwide attention this season as part of a striking attack trio with Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamoto, both of whom RB Salzburg is preparing to live without him.

Minamoto already agreed to join Liverpool on January 1, while Haaland is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United as the most interested Premier League party.

3:29 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Hwang moved to Salzburg in 2015 and spent last season lent in Hamburg in the Bundesliga 2 in Germany, where he scored two goals in twenty appearances.

Since returning to Austria, his form has improved greatly, scoring six goals and winning seven assists in fourteen league games this season.

Hwang's creativity and ability to play anywhere in the front line is seen as a key factor in Wolves' interest in the striker, as they are looking for competition for both Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota.