Huiyao Wang: trade war between the United States and China & # 39; unprecedented & # 39; and & # 39; alarming & # 39; | China

In early 2018, a trade war broke out between the United States and China with the two countries that finally imposed tariffs worth billions of dollars on the imports of others.

While tensions continue between the two largest economies in the world, analysts warn of possible damage to the global economy.

The IMF predicts that trade tensions between the United States and China will have reduced world GDP by 0.8 percent at the beginning of next year, which will contribute to the slowdown in global economic growth, which is 3 percent by 2019.

Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, agrees that the trade war "is certainly a big problem,quot; for China, and called the situation "unprecedented."

"Relations between China and the United States this year are exactly 40 years of diplomatic relations," he says.

"China … was largely opened to the United States and, in reality, over the past four decades, there are potholes, there are ups and downs, but it is not a surprise as big as I hope in this case."

Wang says tariffs have not affected business in China, but have possibly undermined confidence.

"I don't think there is a big economic impact. There could be some psychological impact, people may refuse to make large investments or they may back off some of that. But basically, I think that China and the United States are looking for stability. and an agreement that can be mutually beneficial. "

Meanwhile, Wang accepts that the effects of the trade war could reach beyond the coasts of the countries.

"What happens with the trade war between China and the United States is that it dampens confidence, it really makes people reluctant to invest and also … the value chain is affected by that. Because China is at the epicenter of the global value chain., many things go through China, "he says.

"Then, if China is really affected by this trade war, all other suppliers from other regions, from other countries, will be affected … Then, in return, that will have (an) effect on the US. Well, then, I don't see how the world economy will maintain such strong growth and then become effective. "

He says that reaching an agreement with the United States is essential, and points out that recent negotiations have been a step in the right direction.

"This partial agreement that President Trump and China reached in the last month is absolutely crucial. Because if we don't do that, I mean the two biggest economic powers in the world and then, if they really fight … everyone else will suffer, absolutely. And then, we can drag the world into a recession. And that is also quite possible, and we can have another financial crisis. Because this is really (an) alarming situation. "

Source: Al Jazeera