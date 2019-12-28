How will Russia's hypersonic missile affect the global arms race? The | U.S

Russia says its new hypersonic weapon is a technological advance on the scale of Sputnik, the first satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957.

The Avangard is launched on an intercontinental ballistic missile. But unlike a normal missile warhead, it can deviate sharply, making it much more difficult to intercept.

Development is a concern for the United States, which also has to deal with the development of hypersonic weapons in China. Beijing exhibited Dong Feng 17 in a military parade in October.

The US secretary of defense has said that developing technology is a priority.

So, does Avangard, which Russia says it can fly at 27 times the speed of sound, will change the balance of power?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – military and defense analyst

Tariq Rauf – nuclear weapons control specialist

Paul Schulte – former director of arms proliferation and control in the British Ministry of Defense

Source: Al Jazeera